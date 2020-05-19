Children’s materials now fine-free at library

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has some exciting news: Effective immediately, overdue fines will not accrue on books classified as juvenile, junior high, or young adult – no matter what the age of the person checking out the materials.
“This is our way of removing any reading barrier we can so we can increase childhood literacy and improve library access,” said Lisa Fipps, director of marketing. “This will also help those who, because of COVID-19-related job loss and extra expenses, are struggling financially. We offered this as a pilot program but have now made it a permanent policy.”
To be clear, this is for books only. So late fees for items such as movies or CDs still apply. Patrons will still be billed for items that are not renewed or returned within three weeks after the due date.
If you have further questions, please call circulation at 457-3242.