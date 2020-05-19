Change made to library’s curbside pickup

Although the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will reopen starting on May 26, patrons still can enjoy the curbside pickup service. However, KHCPL has made some changes to curbside pickup to make it easier and better.
Curbside Pickup service changes
- Call 454-4710 (KHCPL Main), 453-4150 (KHCPL South), or 883-5112 (KHCPL Russiaville) to place holds for curbside pickup.
- Curbside pickup hours will change on May 26 when upon reopening. It will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, but KHCPL won’t have curbside pickup at KHCPL Russiaville on Wednesdays because that facility is closed on Wednesdays.
- Patrons no longer need to schedule a day to pick up materials. Once they’ve notified they’re ready, just arrive during curbside pickup hours and then at KHCPL Main text HERE to 765-410-1700 or at KHCPL South text HERE to 765-410-1701. Patrons can call KHCPL Russiaville at 765-883-5112 when they arrive to pick up materials on Mondays and Fridays.
“KHCPL started its curbside pickup service as a way to get materials to patrons when our facilities were temporarily closed to the public as we did our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community and to keep patrons and staff safe,” said Lisa Fipps, director of marketing. “But a lot of people like the convenience of it, so we plan to continue to offer it. It’s a great customer service.”
Reach out to Head of Circulation Kayla Skiles at 765-626-0831 or kskiles@KHCPL.org with questions or contact KHCPL via social media.