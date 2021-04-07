Like many other industries that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, higher education had to shift early on in order to protect students, staff, and faculty from the virus while trying to continue offering quality education.

Both area colleges, Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Region and Indiana University Kokomo, worked to adjust quickly last spring to COVID-19 recommendations, guidelines, and shutdowns. In-person classes were halted last spring, and administrators moved to put strategies in place to continue education, albeit very differently. At the start of the school year last year, classes looked vastly different, with many moving to virtual or hybrid formats.

“It was certainly the most unique semester I think I’ve witnessed in my career, and that includes the students,” said Ivy Tech Community College Chancellor Dean McCurdy. “It was really successful, and we made it through. Our faculty learned a lot from the late spring and through the summer, so by the time we hit the fall I think our faculty staff and students had, as much as you can become acclimated to the COVID world, had really made that adjustment. And we were ready to go for fall.”

Ivy Tech initiated a hybrid style of learning, a combination of face-to-face education mixed with virtual classes. In-person classes were smaller, McCurdy said, but continued for courses that required in-person teaching, such as welding or nursing labs, to meet requirements.

Like Ivy Tech, IU Kokomo instituted a hybrid style of learning in which half of a class was held in-person, and the other half was held online. Students would have at least one chance a week, Chancellor Sue Sciame-Giesecke said, to be in person.

Despite that, Sciame-Giesecke said the feedback from students was that they to be back in person fulltime. According to the chancellor, an IU Kokomo survey showed the majority of students desired to be back on campus.

“Overall, it’s gone very, very well,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “It’s not what students would like. They would like to be here. When we surveyed them, they would like to be here all the time and not on Zoom. But it’s what we had to do in order to stay safe.”

Precautionary Measures

While both Ivy Tech and IU Kokomo instituted safety precautions ahead of the fall semester, the colleges upped the ante further during the school year as cases of COVID ticked up.

Ivy Tech, for example, conducted what McCurdy called “supplemental investigations” which allowed trained staff members to look into whether students, staff, or faculty had been exposed to the virus, take reports of COVID-19 exposure, and connect with the Howard County Health Department to combat the virus.

While the practice was used sparingly, McCurdy said it was successful.

Likewise, IU Kokomo began mitigation testing in September.

Students, staff, and faculty randomly were selected from a pool to be tested weekly on campus for COVID-19. That practice still is ongoing, Sciame-Giesecke said, and the university continues to test 700 to 1,000 individuals per week, though she said that positivity rates had been so low that they were “almost negligible.”

“So that suggests to me that students are not getting COVID-19 in the classroom. Everyone is following the protocols,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “So that’s helped us understand that we’re doing it right, so we can keep doing what we were doing. So the testing has been very helpful. And IU has its own testing lab now, so that’s kind of emerged over the year. So the results come back, gosh, in less than 24 hours, so we’re really grateful for that.”

The Future

Both universities will hold commencement ceremonies.

Ivy Tech’s commencement is planned for May 14, and according to media relations coordinator Linda Ferries, it most likely will consist of several smaller in-person ceremonies for graduating students.

IU Kokomo will hold its commencement on May 11 on campus. While families will not be able to attend, students will graduate in person.

Both McCurdy and Sciame-Giesecke said that while students were looking forward to being back on campus, future safety guidelines were still uncertain as of right now, though McCurdy said that as the university continues to transition into the summer and fall semesters, the school would “look much more like it did before COVID.”

McCurdy also said that, given the reliance on technology in order to have a successful school year, students became accustomed to using services like Zoom, with some saying they enjoyed the flexibility it gave both students and faculty in the classroom.

Sciame-Giesecke pointed out that, despite Gov. Eric Holcomb ending the statewide mask mandate this week, IU Kokomo will continue to require masks and social distancing for the remainder of the school year.

“I think everybody just rose to the occasion, did what they needed to do, and everybody is very excited about coming back in person in the fall,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “Pretty much all I hear is how excited people are that we are going to be back … I don’t know if we’ll still be wearing masks then. It will really depend on what the state of Indiana is like at that point, but everyone’s really excited to be back.”

Ivy Tech’s fall semester begins on Aug. 18. IU Kokomo begins the fall semester on Aug. 23.