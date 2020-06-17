COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on local business operations, but the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to help.

Recently, the chamber launched a shop local campaign in an effort to bolster area businesses. Dubbed “Kokomo Forward,” the initiative aimed to create a host of online resources for chamber businesses during the pandemic and also will provide a means for area business patrons to learn more about business operations at a time when hours, services, and availability may be changed by COVID-19.

The campaign, said Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance manager of marketing and communications Caele Pemberton, exists with the central goal of helping the drivers of the local economy succeed.

“We kind of chose that phrase because we’re opening back up, and we really want to see our community go forward safely and responsibly but in a way that keeps our businesses afloat and keeps our economy moving forward too,” said Pemberton.

The Kokomo Forward initiative is multi-faceted. As part of the campaign, the chamber launched the website thisiskokomo.com/kokomoforward.

On that website, businesses can find a number of resources, including a list of other businesses where they can purchase personal protective equipment, which often is required amid the pandemic but may be difficult to find. There’s also a directory of all businesses that are a part of the chamber.

Another facet of the site includes the ability for businesses to submit information to a directory that will include current hours of operation and options for delivery or curbside service. Once businesses begin to submit that information to the site, customers will be able to locate it readily. The goal is to have businesses update the information continually as situations change.

While thisiskokomo.com/kokomoforward is new, early on in the pandemic the chamber launched a Facebook group for business owners too. The group, Greater Kokomo Open for Business, also offers a host of other resources for business owners, such as informational webinars.

“We are trying really hard to drive that point home, that shopping local is so important, whether it’s at a smaller shop here that is locally-owned or even our bigger retailers,” said Pemberton. “They are still a huge component of our local economy. That money stays here. They employ people here in this community. We are encouraging people to shop here in Kokomo before you go to Indianapolis, before you go to Fort Wayne. Support your local community so that when this pandemic is over we are still in a strong place and people are still employed, so our community can come out of this in a strong place.”