Cases of COVID continue to soar

Cases of COVID-19 statewide and locally continue to to soar.

The Indiana State Department of Health, for the first time, reported a daily increase of more than 4,000 new cases of the virus on Nov. 6, and the daily total has continued to top 4,000 every day since and even exceeded 5,000 new cases on Saturday.

On Saturday, 5,007 new cases and 43 new deaths were reported, followed by 4,689 new cases and 36 new deaths on Sunday. Today, the ISDH reported 4,213 new cases and 34 new deaths. Of those 25 of the cases were in Howard County. The last reported death locally was on Nov. 4, bringing the total to 71 residents who have died from the virus.

Over the last seven days, Howard County has averaged 32.7 new cases of the virus per day.

Locally, 56.3 percent of the deaths have been in people ages 80 and older, while 43.7 percent have been in people 79 and younger. The youngest death was in a person between the ages of 40 and 49.

Now, 214,509 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, including 2,098 in Howard County, and 4,418 have died. An additional 246 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Hospitalizations statewide also have continued to climb. As of Sunday, 2,174 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus. According to Howard County Commissioners Paul Wyman, approximately 20 people in Howard County are hospitalized with the virus.

When the virus peaked in the spring, the highest number of Hoosiers hospitalized on any given day was 1,799.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, just over a quarter of the state’s 2,159 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, while 30 percent are available. Of the state’s 2,811 ventilators, 6.4 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 77.9 percent are available.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals sits at 18.6 percent (15.5 percent in Howard County) while the seven-day positivity rate for all tests sits at 9.6 percent (7.8 percent in Howard County).

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana based on seven-day rolling averages, the state is trending upward in four of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

Approximately 69.5 percent of Hoosiers who've tested positive for the virus have recovered.