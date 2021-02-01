Cases of COVID-19 on the decline in Howard County

Cases of COVID-19 in Howard County are trending downward based on seven-day averages.
Last week, from Jan 24 to Jan. 30, 311 new cases were reported, for a seven-day average of 44.4 cases per day. The previous week, from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 374 cases were reported, for an average of 53.4 new cases per day.
Statewide, cases are trending downward as well. For the period from Jan. 24 to 30, an average of 2,243 new cases were reported daily, down from 2,463 the previous seven days.
On Monday, 1,733 new cases were reported, along with 16 new deaths. Of those, 23 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
In total, 8,599 residents (10.4 percent of the population) have tested positive for the virus, and 153 have died. The majority of the deaths, 52.3 percent, have been in those age 80 and older, while a quarter of deaths have been in those ages 70 to 79.
Across the state, hospitalizations have been decreasing since mid-January. As of Sunday, 1,594 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down from a high of 3,460 on Nov. 30.
The numbers of Hoosiers in ICU beds for COVID also is decreasing. As of Sunday, 17.4 percent of the state’s 2,155 ICU beds were in use for COVID patients. That percentage has been declining since mid-January when around 25 percent of beds were in use for COVID patients. That percentage reached a high of 45.7 percent at the end of November.
Ventilator usage for COVID patients also is declining with 7.2 percent of the state’s 2,797 ventilators in use for COVID patients on Sunday. That percentage neared 15 at the end of November and beginning of December.