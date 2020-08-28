Cases of COVID-19 in Howard County show decline

While positive cases of COVID-19 in Howard County were trending upward earlier this month, they're now trending downward.

Over the last seven-day period (from Aug. 21 to 27), an average of 5.4 cases of COVID-19 was reported daily. That's down from an average of 8.6 cases daily from Aug. 14 to 20 and down further from an average of 10.9 cases being reported daily from Aug. 7 to 13.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County. Nine new cases were reported yesterday and four new cases each of the previous three days.

Now, 1,046 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus since testing began, and 12,913 residents have been tested. Howard County has one of the state's lower seven-day positivity rates of 3.1 percent for all tests. That rate is even lower for unique tests; it sits at 2.7 percent for those being tested for the first time.

Twenty-one Indiana counties have lower seven-day positivity rates for all tests.

The majority of those testing positive locally are ages 20 to 20, accounting for 16.8 percent of all positive cases. That's followed by ages 50 to 59 at 14. 9 percent.

Local deaths also have trended downward. There have been no new deaths from COVID since Aug. 1. In total, 61 residents have died from the virus.

Statewide

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 832 new cases of the virus and 11 new deaths. Now, 91,313 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,058 have died. Another 219 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on file.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.2 percent and 6.5 percent for unique individuals.

In total, 1,044,049 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, and 1,377,180 tests have been administered.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in hospital admissions and ICU admissions. It's trending downward in positive tests and deaths. Trend data for emergency room visits was inconclusive.

According to the institute, emergency room visits, hospitalizations, an ICU admissions in Howard County were trending downward. Trend data for positive tests was inconclusive, and no data was reported for deaths.

An estimated 79.1 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.