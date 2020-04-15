These are hard economic times as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, limiting how some businesses can operate. However, there are options out there to help along the way.

Those options range from local programs to federal initiatives made available by the CARES Act. Here’s a breakdown of what businesses can apply for.

Local resources

Recently, Mayor Tyler Moore launched the Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program. This business assistance program provides direct financial assistance to small businesses located within the city limits to sustain operating costs.

Eligible businesses must prove that they were impacted by emergency ordinances put in place due to COVID-19, and they must have 20 or fewer employees while having been in operation for six months or more.

Moore indicated that there may be some wiggle room for businesses applying that have a few more than 20 employees once all the applications are received. Such decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Businesses applying for the city program also must have no current property tax liens or legal judgments against them, and they may not be part of a national chain or franchise not headquartered in the city.

Through the program, which allocated $1 million in Economic Development Income Tax funds to the initiative, businesses may receive up to a $5,000 forgivable loan, with a maximum monthly reimbursement of $1,000. This funding can be used for rent or mortgages, utilities, insurance, inventory, and other approved business-related expenses. Expenses incurred after March 16 are eligible for reimbursement. To apply businesses must provide a W-9 and profit and loss statements from 2019 as well as for 2020 year to date. Application forms can be found at www.cityofkokomo.org and can be submitted via email or postal mail.

Federal programs

Recently, the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce hosted webinars with representatives from the Hoosier Heartland Indiana Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to help local businesses navigate the programs instituted by the CARES Act.

Through the CARES Act, there are multiple initiatives businesses can pick from. These include the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance (EIDL), SBA Express Bridge Loans, and SBA Debt Relief.

PPP

The PPP is a loan designed to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll. It comes in the form of a loan that can be forgiven if businesses can keep employees on the payroll for eight weeks, and the funding can be utilized for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

Any small business can apply, in addition to 501c3 nonprofit organizations, 501c19 veterans organizations, sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed persons.

Through PPP, business owners can receive a loan for up to two-and-a-half times the borrower’s average monthly payroll costs and can’t exceed $10 million. Thirty percent of the loan must be utilized for payroll for it to be forgiven.

Businesses can apply through an existing SBA 7a lender or through any federally-insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating.

EIDL Emergency Advance

This program provides up to $10,000 of economic relief to businesses experiencing difficulty due to the pandemic.

This program is for any small business with fewer than 500 employees, including sole proprietorships, independent contractors, and self-employed persons, as well as private non-profit organizations or 501c19 veterans organizations affected by COVID-19. Some businesses within certain industries that have more than 500 employees may apply as well.

Emergency Advance payments are supposed to be received within three days and do not have to be repaid, but delays are being reported due to the number of applicants.

SBA Express Bridge Loans

The SBA Express Bridge Loan program allows small businesses that currently have a relationship with an SBA Express Lender to garner up to $25,000 quickly. This program is designed specifically to aid small businesses in urgent need of cash as they await disbursements from EIDL Emergency Advances.

This provides up to $25,000, is supposed to entail a fast turnaround, and will be repaid in full or in part by proceeds from the EIDL loan.

SBA Debt Relief

Under this initiative, the SBA will automatically pay the principal, interest, and fees of current 7a, 504, and microloans for a period of six months. This program also can be utilized for 7a, 504, and microloans issued prior to Sept. 27, 2020.

What to expect

Turnaround on these programs appears to vary, according to experts. But, both Monty Henderson, the regional director for the Hoosier Heartland Indiana Small Business Development Center, and Kevin Courtois, the executive director of the Great Lakes Region of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, stressed that applying as soon as possible was important due to the number of applicants.

“You have to understand there is a tremendous demand for these products. There is a funding issue. These are federal-administration funded, so legislation has to be passed to allow to the extent of funding. Funding could run out,” said Henderson during a webinar last week hosted by the local chamber of commerce.

Due to demand, Courtois said it wasn’t clear how long disbursements will take to reach applicants.

“I don’t know, and I don’t think the SBA is saying it will be this amount of time,” said Courtois.

For more information, visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options or uschamber.com.