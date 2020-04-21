Bridgeway Church feels impact of COVID-19 four days after grand opening

After months of planning and a hefty financial investment, Joel Larison took the plunge and opened the doors to Kokomo’s newest church on March 8, but owning his own church didn’t turn out exactly as expected.

Four days after the church’s grand opening – which packed the house, had four baptisms, and led to Larison ordering “additional parking” signs – the COVID-19 pandemic hit Howard County. Restrictions were put in place, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10. Effectively, Larison couldn’t hold another church service.

“We were really excited (after the grand opening). We felt like we were reaching the people we went out there to reach and had just invested about $100,000 into a building project and production equipment and all that kind of stuff. And then everything happened with COVID-19, so it was like the top of the tops and then to the metaphorical crying in the shower,” Larison said.

Larison canceled band practices for the week and came up with a plan B so that some type of service could continue the following Sunday. He reached out to his volunteers, got a couple of people together to record a couple of songs and announced that he would give his message the following Sunday not to a room full of a couple of hundred people but to a couple of hundred people on iPhone screens.

It wasn’t how he envisioned Bridgeway Church’s opening weeks, but he and his team fell into a rhythm by Friday. On Saturday, they’d recorded the songs, put a video together for Facebook and YouTube, and had a plan in place to invite the entire congregation and the community to join the live virtual service on Sunday.

People tuned in. And for the past six Sundays, they’ve continued to tune in. On average, 1,000 devices have been connected during the services, and Larison said an average of 1.7 people watch per device. With an average of 1,700 virtual attendees weekly, Larison said he’s encouraged.

“It’s over three times what we did physically that first Sunday morning conservatively, and what’s crazy is we’re up to nine different families that started giving to our church that weren’t giving beforehand,” Larison said. “We have people taking next steps and connecting.”

During this time, Larison’s goal for opening the church has become even more important as people seek encouragement, reassurance, support, faith, and social interaction during the uncertain times, he said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“That’s one of the silver linings is that I think a global pandemic is one of the great equalizers that just makes us all on the same page. We all came face to face with the reality that we’re not in control as much as we thought we were and that there are forces and nature that’s bigger than what we can actually white knuckle and control,” he said.

“I think that’s left a lot of people looking up. It’s left a lot of people looking toward each other for support during this time, so I’m grateful that we can provide some guidance into the ancient Christian tradition and help people take a step toward understanding those things.”

When Larison opened Bridgeway Church, he said he wanted it to be “laser-focused” toward people who had checked out of church spiritually or felt like the church and church people had checked out on them. Everything he does at Bridgeway Church, he said, aims to connect “the irreligious to the real Jesus.”

“People that might not think that faith was for them, we exist to build the bridge to them and connect them to this ancient story in our modern times,” he said.

The pandemic, he said, has proven that this can be done outside of church walls.

“One of the real positives from this that you would never hope for this to happen is that one of the silver linings is that so many people believe that church is a building, and this pandemic has really shined a light on the reality that church is people. And church is a mission. You can shut down a building and gatherings of 250 people, 50 people, 10 people at a time physically, but the mission moves forward. And it can be possibly more potent than it ever was before,” Larison said.

Despite the positives that have come out of the situation, the pastor said the situation hasn’t been without disappointments, and he’s looking forward to returning to in-person services. There’s something about people worshiping together, he said, that can’t be replicated online.

Bridgeway Church is located at 1931 S. Elizabeth St. In addition to temporary online Sunday services, the church also offers weekly Zoom groups. For more information on how to attend virtually, visit “Bridgeway Church Kokomo” on Facebook.