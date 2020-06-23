Brews on Buckeye pours it on for the sixth year

The brews will be flowing on Buckeye Street for the sixth annual Brews on Buckeye, set for Aug. 1.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyle Gibson, organizer of the event and owner of The Coterie, has put together a strong lineup of Indiana breweries for the craft beer block party.

“It’s the same thing we always do, except we might have a few less breweries. But, we’re going to make up for that by bringing some of [The Coterie’s] own beer that we really like and serve,” said Gibson.

While the event drew more than 1,000 people to the downtown district last year to sample beer, eat from food trucks, and enjoy live music, Gibson is capping the number of attendees, likely around 700, he said, out of an abundance of caution.

This year’s confirmed breweries are Bad Dad Brewing Co., Bare Hands Brew Granger, The Bier Brewery, Burn ‘Em Brewing, Centerpoint Brewing, City Wineworks, Craftroads Beverage, The Devil’s Trumpet Brewing Co., Elm Street Brewing Co., The Guardian Brewing Co., Half Moon Restaurant and Brewery, McClure’s Orchard, Metazoa Brewing Company, People’s Brewing Company, Sun King Brewery, and Windmill Brewing.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Featured distilleries are Old 55 Distillery, 1205 Distillery, and Cardinal Spirits.

Food trucks that will be on-site include Baja Burritos, Oscar’s Pizza, The Local BBQ, and – new to the event – Dr. Vegetable Inc. Keeping the crowd entertained will be DJ Action Jackson.

Last week, Gibson opened ticket sales with 250 VIP tickets and 250 general admission tickets. If those sell out fast, he said he will add a couple hundred more tickets.

Tickets can be purchased now at event.ontaptickets.com by searching “Brews on Buckeye 2020.” VIP tickets are $50 and include early bird entry (5 p.m.), beer samples, and a Brews on Buckeye T-shirt. General admission tickets are $30 and include beer samples. Designated driver tickets are $10 and come with free unlimited non-alcoholic drinks.

Brews on Buckeye 2020 takes place Saturday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the 500 block of North Buckeye Street. The event is rain or shine, and there are no refunds. The event is made possible by event sponsor Grissom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.