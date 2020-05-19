Bona Vista is not unlike many organizations and businesses that have had to evaluate what re-opening means to them in response to Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan.

For example, what does that look like for us? How quickly it could/should happen? What additional precautions, if any, should be taken? How do we reintroduce and get everyone on the same page with the new “normal?”

These are not new questions for Bona Vista, though. The executive leadership has been hard at work developing a “Return to Services” plan. By the time we got into a routine with our adjusted normal, it was already time to start thinking about what our “new normal” would look like.

Below I want to share with you a part of our plan as sent out by our President/CEO Brianne Boles. The plan, in its entirety, can be found on our web site – bonavista.org. It’s long, thought out, and detailed, yet able to be changed and adjusted, if needed.

“As an essential healthcare provider, Bona Vista continues to discuss how best to respond to the Back on Track Indiana plan for all programs and services. To prevent the spread of COVID-19 during our multi-level phase in plan, Bona Vista Programs, Inc. will keep the health and safety of all persons served and staff at the forefront of all decisions made as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 matter. We will communicate information on plan changes, as often as necessary, but no less than bi-weekly, as we implement measures and institute safeguards to ensure a safe environment to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Listed below is a tentative schedule on dates Bona Vista will begin reopening services. At any time, the president can reduce or increase the speed at which we are reopening based on the health and safety of persons served, staff, and community partners. Each program area will implement individually specific plans within each phase as described below:

General Plan Phase Guidance:

Phase 1 - May 18 through May 31

Phase 2 - June 1 through June 14

Phase 3 - June 15 through June 28

Phase 4 - June 29 through July 12

Phase 5 - July 13 through July 26 (if needed)

By the time you read this, we will be in Phase 1. What does that look like?

• Prohibiting in-person meetings and encourage the use of virtual meeting platforms

• Limiting the size of in-person gatherings and meetings

• Employees should avoid sharing workstations or equipment

• Temperature checking/screening question protocol at each location, used by staff that serve children, adults or families in the community or at home setting, and in each Community Living and Group Home site

• Hand sanitizing and hand-washing protocol in place at each location and in each Community Living and Group Home site

• Disinfecting/cleaning protocol

Oh, and if you see any of our staff or adults, there is a very good chance that you will see us in PPE. We wear masks, gloves, and anything else necessary depending on what we are doing, who we are with, where we are at and how close together we must be. Trust me when I say that our safety and purchasing coordinator, Ron Eller, has been extremely diligent in finding as much as he can, when he can in order to keep us up and running during COVID-19.

As I mentioned earlier, though, plans may need altered. Department leadership is going to maintain, monitor, and update as changes, specific to their department, come up. And, things will come up as the different phases begin. It’s the nature of the unknown.

We can’t thank you enough for your patience during the COVID-19 matter. Many of you have stepped up to support us, and your generosity does not go unnoticed.

We will continue to update you as we return to services, and, as I mentioned earlier, you can read the full “Return to Services” plan on our website – bonavita.org.