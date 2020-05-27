Social media. There are people on both sides of arguments when you mention it, usually. Now, I’m not saying that every single person falls into one of these camps I’m about to mention, but you can usually think of someone you know (or yourself) who the shoe fits.

Camp 1 – Loves social media. Tries to stay up with the latest and greatest apps and changes. Is on everything that ever comes out to try it and see if they like it. They also get every single app so they can “say” they have it when people talk about it. They post constantly. They do not even attempt to understand people who don’t have social media.

Camp 2 – Hates social media. Wishes we could go back to using yellow legal pads of paper and pencils. Doesn’t understand why people text instead of picking up the phone to call someone. May have Facebook but either a) only to keep up with the grandkids, b) to post political opinions, or c) it’s a joint account with a spouse. Rarely posts. They do not attempt to understand the food posting people.

Camp 3 – Thinks social media has benefits. Uses social media to stay connected to friends and family. Doesn’t post political opinions or food but rather family updates and big life changes. Understands that busy lives lend themselves to scrolling apps to get updates on their friends but prefers quality time when able. Has more than one social media app but may not post on them all. Uses social media for entertainment when bored.

At Bona Vista, we are not shy about our use of social media. We think it has many benefits (Camp 3).

We have told you in the past about those we serve, our staff, special events, our programs, ways you can help, how you can start a career with us, etc. all over social media. It has been especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic in letting you know the amazing community partners who have stepped up to support us, how our programs have changed and adapted, and the different ways our staff are stepping out of their comfort zones.

We also find ourselves in Camp 1 at times. No, we do not post our meals. You’re welcome. But, we do like to check out what’s new and see if it would be beneficial or allow us to connect with the community in a different way. That’s what happened to us recently, actually.

Tik Tok. Have you heard of it? It’s definitely possible that you haven’t. A lot of younger people use it to create short videos. Some are dances. Some are voice overs, and some are original. There are happy videos, sad videos, heartfelt videos, and videos that make you think (and sometimes leave you confused).

Why would a non-profit use the Tik Tok app? First of all, it allows us to show off our creative and fun side. We aren’t “all business, all the time.” We can let loose and have a good time.

Second, it gives us a new way to let you know about our recruiting efforts, our special events, our staff/interns, and even lets us get creative with our community partners. That’s what we did last week with our friends at Cone Palace. We shared the video on our Facebook page, as well for those not on Tik Tok, so many sure to check it out. You could win a $20 Cone Palace gift card just for making a short video.

I also wanted to use this space to remind you about our other social media accounts, too. I’ve already mentioned that we are on Facebook. Make sure when you’re looking at our Facebook that you see recent posts from us. If not, you’re on the wrong page. We post just about every day, but we aren’t obnoxious. Promise. We are also on Instagram (@bonavistaprograms) and Twitter (@Bonavista_).

And, if you’re in Camp 2 and don’t have any social media, that’s OK, too! We continue to use this space to update you on the exciting happenings going on at Bona Vista, and we aren’t stopping any time soon.

If you have any questions, reach us on any of those social media sites or by email at bvdevelopment@bonavista.org!