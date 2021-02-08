Average of 33 cases of COVID reported daily last week

Since last Monday, an average of 33 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Howard County.
That seven-day average is down from 44 the week prior and 53 the week before that.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 11 new cases of the virus and one new death locally for a total of 8,829 residents to contract the virus and 174 to die from it.
Statewide, 1,065 cases and 58 deaths were reported. On Sunday, 1,064 new cases were reported. These were the lowest totals to be reported since Oct. 5 when 975 cases were reported. The highest single-day total was 8,430 on Dec. 2.
Testing remains fairly steady with 17,477 new tests administered. The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.6 percent, and the rate for unique individuals is 14.8 percent. Howard County's rates are higher, at 8.7 percent and 19 percent, respectively.
Currently, 1,297 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID, a number that has been on the decline for the past several weeks. These numbers mirror hospitalization rates not seen since early- to mid-October.
The number of Hoosiers in ICUs for COVID also is declining. Currently, 285 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, down from 375 last Monday. Of the state's ventilators, 145 are in use for COVID patients, down from 201 last Monday.
13.1 percent of the state's 2,173 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients. Last Monday, the rate was