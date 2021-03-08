Average number of daily COVID cases nearly doubles to 10.7

The daily average number of COVID cases last week nearly doubled from the week prior.

Last week, the county averaged 10.7 cases a day, up from 5.5 cases a day the week prior. Now, 9,134 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, Howard County exceeded 200 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, putting the count at 203 deaths, up from 198 a week ago.

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 480 new cases and five new deaths. Of those, seven cases and no new deaths were reported in Howard County.

The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 3.1 percent, while the rate for unique individuals is 8.6 percent. Howard County's rates are 3.3 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.

Now, 667,736 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, while 12,315 have died. Another 429 have died who were presumed to have the virus based on clinical diagnoses but had no positive test on record.

Hospitalizations

Last week, 11 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of it, down from 14 the week prior. Four were hospitalized, the same as in the week prior, and one resident was admitted to an ICU for down, down from two the week prior.

Statewide, hospitalizations continue to trend downward. 635 Hoosiers currently are hospitalized with the virus. The last time hospitalizations for COVID were this low was on July 3 when 632 Hoosiers were hospitalized. The lowest all-time count was 595 on June 26.

Currently, 105 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, down from 124 a week ago, and 50 are on ventilators for COVID, down from 67 a week ago. That amount to 1.8 percent of the state's ventilators.