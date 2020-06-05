Ascension St. Vincent eases temporary visitor restrictions

Some visitor restrictions at Ascension St. Vincent have been relaxed to help ensure the safety of patients while also providing them with the optimal social and spiritual support for healing.

This applies to all inpatients, with a special emphasis on patients in:

Emergency Departments

Intensive Care Units

Surgery or Procedural Areas

Obstetrics and Postpartum

Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU)

Newly Admitted Patients

Patients at End of Life

The updated visitor guidelines include:

Visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive or PUI patients.

Visitors will be required to complete a screening for entry.

Visitors are limited to one (1) per patient at any given time. Patients should designate an allowed visitor for the duration of their operative procedure or the daily visit during their hospitalization.

Visiting hours may vary by site.

Visitors must be at least 18 years old.

Visitors should adhere to appropriate social distancing with staff, patients and other visitors.

Visitors will be provided with a standard procedure ear-loop face mask to be worn at all times while present in the facility. At this time, homemade masks are not permitted.

Exceptions may be made as appropriate.

Ascension St. Vincent hospitals, emergency rooms, clinics and offices continue to implement safety precautions to minimize the exposure risks related to coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release. This includes associate and visitor screenings, rigorous disinfecting measures, proper hand hygiene, masking, and social distancing. All visitors in hospital settings are provided a surgical mask, including patients and approved chaperones in emergency rooms.