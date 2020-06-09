Area colleges, KSC prepare for fall start

Area colleges have announced their plans to return in-person class this fall with some modifications in place, and Kokomo School Corp. announced a new virtual option for students for the 2020-21 school year.

Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University Kokomo will resume face-to-face classes in August, though there will be changes implemented at both. Ivy Tech is building in additional virtual, hybrid, and online options, while IUK will have a modified calendar.

Ivy Tech

Ivy Tech Chancellor Dean McCurdy is looking forward to having students back on campus come fall and also being able to offer flexible options.

“I am very excited about our plans for fall. I think this is a great opportunity for students,” said McCurdy. “But we will not go entirely back to business as usual. No one in higher education will because we’ve learned a lot through this process. We’ve learned about places we can be more efficient. We’ve had really good conversations about what our students need, what has to be provided on campus, or what we can do to make the experience more streamlined for students.”

Ivy Tech will reopen for the fall semester on Aug. 24 for face-to-face classes, but modifications have been put in place. The chancellor said the college statewide had been looking to create more virtual options and to improve technology, and the COVID-19 pandemic helped speed up those plans.

Now, in the fall, students and faculty can turn to those virtual options should the need arise, and students also will have the option to attend classes virtually in some cases. The campus is purchasing additional technology, such as classroom camera systems, to help maximize social distancing and allow for virtual options for instructional activities and meetings.

The college also plans to offer more hybrid and online options.

“We’re outfitting classrooms with additional technology. Most of them actually are being outfitted this summer so that students will have the option in many cases of participating virtually. If their health situation changes or their family situation changes, they can go virtual in many of those face-to-face classes and not put themselves or anybody else at risk,” he said. “Should the whole class need to go virtual at some point, we will be able to do that as well. So the real key there is emphasizing flexible options and also emphasizing best practices that minimize the amount of time students unnecessarily would have to come to campus.”

While the campus won’t look exactly like it had in the past in terms of how students learn, McCurdy said he felt confident in the plans and also noted that they’re subject to change based on state and county regulations.

He commended the Ivy Tech community for consistently overcoming adversity.

“We’re going to have a great fall semester no matter what it looks like. We’ve been through adversity before, whether it be major construction projects, a tornado. You name it. Those experiences, we’ve been able to be resilient from those experiences. We’re doing the same here,” McCurdy said.

Indiana University Kokomo

At IUK, an adjusted academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year has been implemented. The fall semester is expected to start Aug. 24, and the first 13 weeks will be in person. There will be classes on Labor Day, and fall break will be the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 22 to 29. The last three weeks of the semester will be remote instruction. The semester will end on Dec. 14.

The spring semester will be delayed one week and start on Jan. 19, using remote instruction until Feb. 8 when face-to-face classes will resume. There will be no spring break, and the semester will end on May 3.

“Our goal at IU Kokomo is to ensure your safety on campus while you receive the best educational experiences in order to be successful and earn your degree,” said IUK Chancellor Sue Sciame-Giesecke in a statement. “Soon we will be providing more details on IU Kokomo’s plan that will provide a blend of in-person and remote instruction using Zoom technology to allow social distancing. We are committed to providing the personal and engaging culture you are used to while at the same time keeping everyone safe.”

Kokomo Schools

K-12 education also has the potential to look very different this coming school year for grade school students.

Kokomo School Corporation announced plans to launch a K-12 virtual learning program for the 2020-21 school year that’s available for students regardless of which school corporation they currently attend.

Once enrolled in the new program, the students will begin virtual learning classes in August.

“We understand that due to the recent pandemic, some students and families may not be ready to participate in a face-to-face classroom setting when the new school year arrives. With these circumstances in mind, [Kokomo School Corporation] will offer a complete virtual learning option beginning in August 2020. This virtual school program is for families who OPT-IN, or elect, to enroll in this program option,” read a letter to families that was posted o the school's website.

The virtual learning program will be taught by local teachers, and students will interact virtually with teachers and classmates and be provided with personal support.

“KSC is confident that this personal approach will help keep all students connected while allowing a more flexible learning environment for families,” read the statement. “Corporation officials also believe strong parental involvement is extremely important to a child's academic success. This virtual program will give parents/guardians a learning option that meets the overall health and learning needs for their children.”

Those looking to enroll in the virtual school can email kokomovirtual@kokomoschools.com or call Dr. Teni Helmberger at 765-455-8000 ext. 10308. For more information, visit kokomoschools.com/virtual.