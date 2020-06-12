Another two Howard County residents die of COVID-19, bringing total to 48

Two more Howard County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Howard County Health Department, bringing the total number of local deaths to 48.
In the span of a week, eight residents have died from the virus. The Indiana State Department of Health has demographics on 44 of the 48 Howard County deaths, and 25 have been age 80 or older. Eight have been ages 70 to 79, and nine have been ages 60 to 69. One person between the ages of 40 and 49 died, and one between ages 50 and 59 died.
In addition, three more Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing to total to 458, an increase of 17 cases since last Friday.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 299 of those testing positive locally have recovered, while 159 cases remain active.
Statewide, ISDH reported 452 new cases of the virus and 16 new deaths. Now, 39,146 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,214 have died. Another 182 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Of the deaths statewide, 51 percent have been among people age 80 and older, while 24.5 percent of cases were among people ages 70 to 79. Of the deaths statewide, 1,011 have been in long-term care facilities.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 27,843 Hoosiers have recovered from the virus, while 11,303 cases remain active.