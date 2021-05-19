Another new COVID death added to Howard County's total

One more Howard County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The death occurred on May 17. Now, five residents have died from COVID-19 this month, bringing the number of deaths from the virus to 220.
Today, the ISDH reported 819 new cases and 12 new deaths. Of those, eight cases and one death were in Howard County.
Hospitalizations increased to 850 from 814 the day prior. As of yesterday, 194 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, up from 182 the day prior, and 78 were on ventilators, the same as the day prior.
The ISDH has detected 2,497 variant cases of COVID-19 in the state, which was up 20 cases since yesterday.
The state health department also has begun tracking multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which is a "rare but serious complication that some children develop after getting a COVID-19 infection. Different body parts can be affected, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or digestive organs. Tracking how many children have MIS-C helps public health officials and health care providers learn more about MIS-C illness and risk factors, how to diagnose it, and ways to distinguish it from other illnesses."
There have been 89 confirmed cases in those ages 0 to 20. The average age was 9.7. More males (65.2 percent) than females have been affected.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 4.8 percent, while Howard County's is 6.3 percent.