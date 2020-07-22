The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is celebrating the end of summer with the 2020 Strawberry Festival.
The event, originally planned for the First Friday in June, was rescheduled due to COVID-19. Now set for July 31, the event will include additional safety measures to ensure all visitors and volunteers are safe during the event. Social distancing, masks, additional sanitization and disinfection will all be part of this year’s festival.
The annual Strawberry Festival, sponsored by First Farmers Bank & Trust, brings entertainment, vendors, and the event’s staple strawberry shortcake. Rhum Academy students will provide entertainment, and visitors can enjoy features such as ABATE Tiny Tots Motorcycle Adventure, Crown Haven Petting Zoo, Fur & Feathers Bible Tails, and the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market. Find food and refreshments from other vendors during the event, including Lucky Indian Cuisine, The Coterie, Hawg Heaven and more.
This year’s festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31 around the downtown Kokomo courthouse. Tickets for strawberry shortcake, which includes Amish-made shortcake, ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream, will be available at the event, and advanced tickets can be purchased at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library or at First Farmer’s Bank & Trust. Each ticket costs $5 and go on sale Monday, July 13.
The event would not be possible without the dedicated work of a committee and volunteers. But more volunteers are needed to make the event a success. A number of volunteer positions are available, including servers, runners, cashiers and clean team. Clean team volunteers will be provided with a free ticket for strawberry shortcake.
To sign up as a volunteer or for more information on the festival, visit https://www.greaterkokomo.com/downtown/strawberry-festival
In addition to First Farmers Bank & Trust, other event sponsors include Moore’s Pie Shop, Kokomo Meijer, A2Z Promotions and Glover’s Ice Cream.
Face masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged for all attendees.