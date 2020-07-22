Organizers of the annual Deputy Carl A. Koontz Golf Outing announced last week that this year's event will be canceled due to COVID-19.
Those who have donated, sponsored a hole, or paid for a team, will be refunded.
The golf outing covers the cost of $1,000 scholarships for up to five Howard County residents per year to attend the college/university of their choice.
Monetary donations still are being accepted to go toward the scholarship fund at any time. Those interested in donating or have any questions regarding the golf outing or scholarship opportunities are encouraged to contact Diane Howard at 765-434-8136 or Christina Kline at 765-614-3361.
The late Deputy Koontz of the Howard County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of dune on Sunday, March 20, 2016. A fund raiser was established in his name to help local students attend college.