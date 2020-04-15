Alzheimer's Association offers free virtual education classes, support groups

While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for the 110,000 Hoosiers living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering free virtual education programs and caregiver support groups in the coming weeks to help Indiana caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer's Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible. Support groups are also offered to provide family caregivers an opportunity to share their experiences and receive support from others.

“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all Hoosier caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. Our online services allow us to connect with caregivers and provide the support they need during this isolating time.”

Each virtual education program is led by Greater Indiana Chapter staff or volunteers, lasts approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online. Virtual education programs and support groups are available online or by phone.

For a complete list of upcoming programs and support groups, or to register, visit alz.org/Indiana/helping_you.

In Indiana alone, 342,000 caregivers provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.

The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.