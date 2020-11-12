ALL-TIME HIGH: 6,654 new cases of COVID reported, 77 in Ho. Co.

Indiana and Howard County once again set new records today with 6,654 new cases of COVID-19 being reported statewide and 77 in Howard County.

This exceeds yesterday's record high of 5,156 new cases of the virus, 41 of which were in Howard County, bringing the totals to 230,965 Hoosiers to test positive for the virus. In Howard County, 2,249 people have tested positive.

In addition, 51 new deaths were reported, none of which were local. Howard County has had 71 COVID-19 deaths.

As more cases are reported, hospitalizations continue to rise. As of yesterday, 2,569 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 2,544 the day before.

Now, just over one-fourth of Indiana's ICU beds are available. Thirty-one percent are in use for COVID-19 patients, and 46.7 percent are in use for non-COVID patients. Of the state's 2,812 ventilators, 75.6 percent are available with 7.8 percent in use for COVID patients.

Statewide, the most cases of the virus are in people ages 20 to 29, accounting for 19.3 percent of cases. Ages 0 to 19, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, and 50 to 59 each accounted for around 14 percent of cases, while ages 60 to 69 accounted for 11 percent, ages 70 to 79 at 6.7 percent, and ages 80 and older at 5.4 percent.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 69.3 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Indiana is trending upward in four of five categories tracked by the Regenstrief Institute based on seven-day rolling averages: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

Howard County is one of 13 counties trending upward in hospitalizations and one of 32 counties trending upward in emergency room visits.

Only one county is trending upward in ICU admissions, Marion County.

Indiana's seven-day all tests positivity rate now is 10.5 percent, and the seven-day unique tests positivity rate is 20.4 percent