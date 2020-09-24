920 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths reported today statewide

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 920 more cases of COVID-19 statewide and 17 new deaths.

Now, 114,236 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 3,322 have died. An additional 226 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Of the new cases, only two were from Howard County, and no new deaths were reported locally. Now, 1,292 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 63 have died.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests has dropped to 3.9 percent (3.1 percent in Howard County), and the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 6.6 percent (3.9 percent in Howard County).

In District 6, which encompasses Howard, Grant, Tipton, Blackford, Madison, Delaware, Jay, Randolph, Henry, Wayne, Rush, Fayette, and Union counties, there are 238 ICU beds, and 22 of those are in use for COVID patients. There are 223 ventilators in the district, and six are in use for COVID patients.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, hospital admissions are trending upward. Positive tests and deaths are trending downward, while trend data was unavailable for emergency room visits and ICU admissions.

In Howard County, deaths, ICU admissions, and hospitalizations are trending downward. Trend data for emergency room visits and positive tests was inconclusive.

According to Regenstrief Institute, 84.8 percent of Hoosiers who've tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.