91 new cases of COVID, 2 new deaths in Howard County

Ninety-one more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and two more have died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.
Now, 4,706 residents have tested positive for the virus, while 84 have died from it. The local seven-day all tests positivity rate is 9.5 percent, while the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 24.1 percent.
Statewide, the ISDH reported 5,457 new cases of the virus and 124 new deaths. Now, 6,109 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and 301 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
As of yesterday, 3,250 Hoosiers we hospitalized with the virus.
Of the state's 2,178 ICU beds, 20.9 percent are available. 43.8 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,803 ventilators, 70.6 percent are available, while 14.2 percent are in use for COVID patients.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 14 percent, while the seven-day all tests unique individuals rate is 27.6 percent.