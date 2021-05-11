9 new cases of COVID reported in county

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 687 new cases of COVID and 15 new deaths. Of those, nine cases and no new deaths were reported in Howard County.
Now, 9,924 residents have tested positive for COVID, and 216 have died from the virus.
Hospitalizations dipped again to 880, down from 912 the day prior. As of yesterday, 199 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 200 the day prior, and 78 were on ventilators for the virus, down from 81 the day prior.
Indiana's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 5.3 percent, and Howard County's is 5 percent.