9 new cases of COVID, no new deaths in county

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 824 new cases of COVID and 12 new deaths. Of those, nine cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 4.7 percent, while Howard County's is 4.4 percent.
Hospitalizations continue to rise. As of yesterday, 967 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 931 the day prior. In late March, hospitalizations dipped to an all-time low of 548 and since have been rising.
As of yesterday, 184 Hoosiers were in an ICU with the virus, up from 182 the day prior, and 89 were on ventilators for the virus, up from 78 the day prior.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in three of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions. Trend data for the other two categories, hospital admissions and deaths, was inconclusive.
Howard County is trending upward in positive tests and emergency room visits, while it's trending downward in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths.
So far this week, one Howard County residents has been hospitalized with the virus, and there have been no ICU admissions.