9 new cases of COVID in county, 1,397 statewide

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported the highest number of cases of COVID since Feb. 19 at 1,397. Sixteen new deaths were reported.
Of those, nine new cases of COVID were reported in Howard County and no new deaths. Now, 9,524 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died from it.
Hospitalizations rose to 795, up from 789 the day prior. That's the highest number of hospitalizations since Feb. 26 when 800 were hospitalized. Hospitalizations dipped to an all-time low of 548 on March 24, but they have been on the rise since.
As of yesterday, 144 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, the same as the day prior, and 61 were on ventilators for the virus, the same as the day prior.