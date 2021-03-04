9 new cases of COVID, 1 new death in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths.
Of those, nine cases and one death were in Howard County. The death occurred on March 2, bringing the local death toll to 199.
Currently, 692 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID, down from 731 yesterday. The last time hospitalizations for COVID were lower was on July 8 when there were 686 hospitalizations.
There are 128 Hoosiers in an ICU for COVID, up from 124 on Monday, and there are 64 Hoosiers on ventilators for COVID, down from 67 on Monday.