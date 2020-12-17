88 new cases of COVID, 1 new death in Ho. Co.

Today the Indiana State Department of Health reported 88 new case of COVID-19 in Howard County, along with one new death.
Now, 5,656 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 92 have died. Now, 13 people have died from the virus locally this month. In all of November, there were 11 COVID deaths.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,458 new cases of the virus and 79 new deaths. Now, 447,190 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 6,860 have died. Another 320 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Since Nov. 17, hospitalizations have remained at over 3,000. At the peak of the virus in the spring, the most Hoosiers hospitalized at once was was 1,799 on April 13.
Yesterday's the state health department's dashboard listed the stat's ICU bed availability at 11.2 percent; however, this was "an error that overstated the number of non-COVID patients in the ICU. This issue has been resolved and the ICU bed availability is now accurate to actual availability."
The ICU bed availability now is listed at 20.2 percent, while 31.9 percent of the state's 2,141 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,800 ventilators, 69.9 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 13.6 percent are in use for COVID patients.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 12.4 percent, while its seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 24.5 percent.
Howard County's testing site now is offering rapid tests, and those getting tested can expect to have their results in under an hour. Online registration is recommended and can be completed at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov. Those without internet access can call 765-456-7330 to register by phone. The health department is asking clients to enter the building to check-in, and then to wait in their vehicles to be called in to receive their test.