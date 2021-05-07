8 new cases of COVID, 1 new death reported

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,189 new cases of COVID and 17 new deaths. Of those, eight cases and one death were reported in Howard County.
Now, 9,865 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 216 have died.
Hospitalizations statewide dipped slightly to 939, down from 991 the day prior. As of yesterday 177 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 189 the day prior, and 84 were on ventilators for the virus, down from 89 the day prior.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in two of five tracked categories: emergency room visits and hospital admissions. Trend data for positive tests, ICU admissions, and deaths was inconclusive.
Howard County is not trending upward in any of the categories, though the county was marked with an early indicator that the categories of positive tests and emergency room visits may be rising.