676 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 676 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, along with 48 new deaths.
In total, 29,963 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,764 have died. An additional 149 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
In Howard County, five new cases of the virus were reported for a total of 336 cases. There were no new deaths.
Around the state, 202,995 Hoosiers have been tested. In Howard County, 2,418 people have been tested.
According to ISDH, 1,036 of the state's 2,629 ICU beds are available. 410 are in use for COVID patients, while 1,183 are in use for non-COVID patients.
Of the state's 3,100 ventilators, 2,504 are available. 177 are in use for COVID patients, and 419 are in use for non-COVID patients.