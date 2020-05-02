665 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths reported in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 665 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths in the state.
Indiana now has had 19,295 cases of COVID-19 and 1,115 related deaths. An additional 114 deaths have been in people who were presumptive positive for the virus.
Yesterday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a five-stage plan to reopen Indiana, which begins on Monday for all Indiana counties except Lake, Marion, and Cass.
Locally, the Howard County Commissioners announced they would follow the governor's lead and adhere to the plan, rather than implemented stricter regulations.
“Over the last seven weeks, the residents of Howard County have worked hard to keep safe distances and stay home. Our success in flattening the curve has positioned us to continue the reopening of our community. We believe this is the smart and right approach going forward,” said County Commissioner Paul Wyman.
Beginning Monday, all local nonessential travel will be permitted, as well as gatherings of up to 25 people. In addition, retail stores, malls, restaurants and bars that serve food (no bar seating) can open at 50-percent capacity. Office settings may return as well but in small waves, and employees should continue to work from home when possible. All non-essential manufacturing facilities can begin operations.
According to ISDH data, ICU beds and ventilators are available. Currently, 42.4 percent of the state's 2,929 ICU beds are open, and 80.5 percent of the state's 3,069 ventilators are not in use.
Statewide, 104,141 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. In Howard County, 1,002 residents have been tested.