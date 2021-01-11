647 more cases of COVID, 8 new deaths since last Monday

Since last Monday, 647 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 while eight more have died, bringing the totals to 7,520 cases and 131 deaths.

During the previous period (Dec. 28 to Jan. 4), 461 new cases and nine new deaths were reported.

The majority of positive cases in Howard County continue to be in those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.8 percent of all positive cases. That’s followed by ages 30 to 39 with 15.6 percent.

Of the local deaths, the majority, 54.2 percent, have been among those ages 80 and older. The youngest death was reported in a person between the ages of 30 and 39. More men than women (55 percent) have died from the virus.

Statewide, 567,338 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 8,643 have died. An additional 373 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

More than 6 millionsCOVID-19 tests have been administered to 2.7 million Hoosiers. In Howard County, 37,931 individuals have been tested.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The positivity rate for the state is 16.5 percent for all tests and 28.4 percent for unique individuals. Howard County’s rates are slightly lower in both categories, at 16.3 and 25.3 percents respectively.

Over the weekend, the statewide hospital census dropped to 2,537 Hoosiers hospitalized. That’s the lowest it’s been since Nov. 9. Afterward, hospitalizations spiked and remained over 3,000 for Nov. 17 to Dec. 18 before rising again. In the spring, the highest number of Hoosiers hospitalized at once was 1,799 on April 13.

As of Sunday, 26.8 percent of the state’s 2,148 ICU beds were available, while 26.4 percent were in use for COVID patients. Of the state’s 2,798 ventilators, 72.5 percent were available, while 10.2 percent were in use for COVID patients. These numbers are similar to what they were last Monday.

Last week, from Sunday through Saturday, 41 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it. Ten were hospitalized, and six were admitted to an ICU.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, Howard County is one of 15 counties trending upward in positive cases. The county, however, is trending downward in hospitalizations and ICU admissions. Data for hospital deaths and emergency room visits was inconclusive.