63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ho. Co. since last week

Since last Monday, 63 more Howard County residents tested positive for COVID-19, marking one of the biggest spikes in one week to date.
Last Monday, 610 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and this past Monday, that number had risen to 673. Deaths have remained at 64, according to the Howard County Health Department. Of those deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health has data for 59. The majority have been among those age 80 and older, accounting for 59.3 percent of the deaths. Another nearly 19 percent of deaths have been among ages 70 to 79, while 15.3 percent have been among ages 60 to 69. 3.4 percent of local deaths have been among ages 50 to 59, while ISDH reports 1.7 percent of deaths in ages 40 to 49 and ages 20 to 29 in Howard County.
Of those testing positive in Howard County, 146 have visited an emergency department, 99 have been hospitalized, and 70 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
Statewide, ISDH reported Monday 673 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, following a weekend of high numbers as well. On Sunday, ISDH reported 927 new cases and 844 new cases on Saturday.
Data shows cases statewide are trending upward after the curve had been flattering in late June. Despite increasing cases, deaths still are trending downward and are categorized as “decreasing” by the Regenstrief Institute, an agency that tracks COVID-19 trends in Indiana.
Statewide, 74 percent of Hoosiers testing positive for the virus are said to have recovered.
In Howard County, 7,234 residents have been tested. Statewide, 635,660 Hoosiers have been tested with a positivity rate of 9 percent. There have been 2,632 COVID-19 deaths in Indiana and another 193 presumptive deaths.