627 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 627 additional cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of cases to 16,588.

Hoosier deaths now are at 901, as more 57 deaths were reported. There have been an additional 91 deaths that were considered "presumptive positive." Indiana defines probable COVID-19 counts when a physician listed the virus as a contributing cause of death for a patient, but no COVID-19 test was documented on that individual.

The clinical diagnosis of COVID-19, according to ISDH, can be made using the patient's x-ray, CT scan of their chest, and the full clinical picture. Probable counts are not included in the total confirmed counts.

In Howard County, there are 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This number has risen due to an outbreak at Tyson Food in Logansport and from an outbreak at a local nursing home, according to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.

Approximately 150 Howard County residents work at the Tyson facility, where a massive outbreak of the virus has occurred. At a nursing home in Howard County, 11 others have tested positive.

In Cass County, which is home to Tyson Foods, 76 additional cases were confirmed for a total of 1,101 cases. The county has the highest per capita infection rate in the state, with 292.1 residents per 10,000 testing positive for the virus.

Howard County's per capita rate is 19.1 residents per 10,000 testing positive.

ISDH released today new data on outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state. There are 148 facilities that have had at least one case of COVID-19, and 85 facilities have had at least one death.

In those facilities, 1,467 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there have been 260 deaths in long-term care facilities.

In total, 87,181 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 19 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 751 residents have been tested.

More than 90 percent of deaths has been in individuals age 60 and older.