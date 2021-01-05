6 new COVID deaths, 46 new cases in Ho. Co.

Six more Howard County residents have died from COVID-19 and another 46 have tested positive for the virus, according the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now, 129 residents have died from the virus, and 6,619 have tested positive. Of the deaths, 55 percent have been among those ages 80 and older, while the youngest death was reported in someone between the ages of 30 and 39. The majority of positive cases have been in those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.8 percent of cases.

Statewide, 3,477 new cases were reported, along with 142 new deaths. Now, 533,083 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 8,292 have died from it. Another 371 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Hospitalizations

As of yesterday, 2,907 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 2,836 the day prior.

Of the state's 2,140 ICU beds, 24.4 percent are available, while 27.6 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,799 ventilators, 70.4 percent are available, while 11.6 percent are in use for COVID patients.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, from last Tuesday through Monday, 16 Howard County residents were hospitalized with the virus, down from 27 the same period prior. This past week, seven residents were admitted to an ICU, up from six the week prior.

From last Tuesday through Monday, 39 residents visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it. The week prior, 33 visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it.

COVID Vaccinations

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 75,842 Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 29. None were fully vaccinated as of that date.

In Howard County, 641 residents have had a first dose administered.