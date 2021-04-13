6 new cases of COVID in county

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 970 new cases of COVID and 16 new deaths.
Of those, six cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 9,590 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died from it.
COVID-19 testing in Howard County has remained steady since mid-February, averaging around 300 tests per day.
Hospitalizations statewide decreased slightly to 881, down from 909 the day prior. As of yesterday, 177 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, the same as the day prior, and 78 were on a ventilator for the virus, up from 75 the day prior.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in two of five tracked categories: positive tests and hospital admissions. Trend data for the other three categories, emergency room visits, ICU admissions, and deaths, were inconclusive.
Howard County is trending downward in all categories except emergency room visits. Trend data for that category was inconclusive.
Indiana's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 4.9 percent, while Howard County's is 3.9 percent.