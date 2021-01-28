58 more residents test positive for COVID, no new deaths

Fifty-eight more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and no new deaths were reported.
Now, 8,438 residents have tested positive for the virus (10.1 percent of the population), and 151 have died.
Statewide, 2,890 more Hoosiers tested positive, and there were 34 new deaths.
Hospitalizations rose slightly yesterday with 1,915 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus or symptoms of it, up from 1,902 the day prior. Hospitalizations have been declining since early this month. In early January, hospitalizations were around 2,900.
The number of people in the ICU for the virus also has been declining. Currently, 19.2 percent of ICU beds in Indiana are in use for COVID patients, down slightly from 19.8 percent yesterday and down from a peak of 46 percent at the beginning of December.
Of the state's 2,801 ventilators, 8.3 percent are in use for COVID patients, down slightly from 8.6 percent yesterday.