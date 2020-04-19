Indiana State Department of Health reported today 569 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, for a total of 11,210 cases statewide.
In total, 562 Hoosiers have died from the virus, including 17 deaths that were newly-reported.
Howard County has had 68 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. 460 Howard County residents have been tested, an increase of five since yesterday.
According to Indiana State Department of Health data, intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 46.8 percent ICU beds are open, along with 78.3 percent of the state's 3,117 ventilators.
Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 40 percent of deaths. Ages 0 to 39 account for only 1 percent of deaths. More men than women in Indiana have died from the virus, at 56.8 percent.
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths, with 3,889 and 192, respectively.
To date, 61,142 Hoosiers have been tested, an increase of 4,269 since yesterday.