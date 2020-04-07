563 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional deaths reported in Indiana

In the biggest increase yet, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today 563 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths.
Howard County has 37 confirmed cases of the virus and four deaths. Indiana now has 5,507 cases.
Currently, 28,764 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, up from 26,191 yesterday, including 230 people in Howard County.
The number of deaths rose to 173, up from the 139 reported yesterday. Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 38.2 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 30.6 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (63.1 percent).
Those ages 50 to 59 account for 20 percent of the state's cases of COVID-19, followed by ages 60 to 69 at 17.1 percent and ages 40 to 49 at 16.9 percent. More females have tested positive than males (54.8 percent).
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 2,141 and 48, respectively. Lake County trails with 418 cases and 11 deaths. Despite fewer cases, Madison and Hamilton counties have seen a high number of deaths. Madison County has 363 cases and 10 deaths, while Madison County has 137 cases and 11 deaths.