516 more Hoosiers test positive for COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 3,953.
ISDH reported 27 positive cases in Howard County, though Commissioner Paul Wyman said, as of today, there were 31 confirmed cases. These are not yet reflected on the ISDH map, as it lags slightly.
Currently, 19,800 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 150 people in Howard County.
The number of deaths rose to 116, up from the 102 reported yesterday. Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 38.8 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 31.9 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (59.8 percent).
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 1,570 and 34, respectively. Lake County trails with 313 cases and eight deaths. Madison County has 72 cases and nine deaths.