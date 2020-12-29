50 new COVID cases, one new death in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Howard County.
Now, 6,461 residents have tested positive for the virus -- 422 of which have been in the last week -- and 115 have died -- eight of which have been in the last week.
This month, 33 residents have died from the virus, accounting for 29 percent of COVID deaths. In November, there were 11 COVID deaths.
Statewide, the ISDH reported today 4,028 new cases and 164 new deaths.
As of yesterday, 2,951 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 2,866 the day prior.
Of the state's 2,137 ICU beds, 24.8 percent are available (down from 25.9 percent yesterday), while 30.2 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,802 ventilators, 69.3 percent are available (down from 69.5 percent yesterday), and 13 percent are in use for COVID patients.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 11.8 percent, while Howard County's is 13.4 percent.
Now, more than half a million Hoosiers have had the virus, and 7,703 have died. An additional 348 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.