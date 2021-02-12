5 new COVID deaths, 24 new cases in Ho. Co.

Howard County had its biggest spike on COVID deaths since the beginning of January with five new deaths reported today.
Now, 180 residents have died from COVID-19. Seventy-eight percent of the deaths have been among those age 70 and older.
Twenty-four new cases of COVID were reported in Howard County as well.
Statewide, 1,445 new cases were reported, along with 86 new deaths. Since Feb. 5, the daily number of new cases has been below 2,000.
Currently, 227 ICU beds across the state are in use for COVID patients, down from 240 yesterday, while 120 Hoosiers are on ventilators for COVID. That number is up from 117 yesterday.
Hospitalizations continue to dip with 1,178 Hoosiers hospitalized for COVID, down from 1,226 the day before.
Emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions are down for Howard County residents. From Feb. 4 to 10, the latest seven-day period with data available, 18 residents visited an ER for COVID. That's down from 34 the seven-day period prior.
From Feb. 4 to 10, six residents were hospitalized with COVID, down from 14 the seven-day period prior. And during those same dates, two residents were admitted to an ICU for COVID, down from six.