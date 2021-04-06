5 new cases of COVID reported in county

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 669 new cases of COVID and 11 new deaths from it.
Of those, five new cases were in Howard County and no new deaths. Now, 9,500 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died from it.
Statewide, nearly 700,000 Hoosiers have tested positive, and more than 13,000 have died from it, including the 405 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations were at 706 yesterday, up from 704 the day prior. As of yesterday, 118 Hoosiers were in an ICU for COVID, down from 124 the day prior, and 50 were on ventilators for the virus, up from 39 the day prior.
The statewide seven-day all tests positivity rate is 4.5 percent, while Howard County's is 5.7 percent, an increase of more than 1 percent from last week.
Testing has continued to decline slightly since the beginning of the year but remains higher than it was last October with a daily average of 26,427 tests. Testing peaked on Nov. 22 with a daily average of 54,830 tests.