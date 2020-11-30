480 more cases of COVID, 3 more deaths reported since last Tuesday

Since last Tuesday, Howard County added 480 more cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, for an average of 68.5 new cases of the virus per day.

Now, 3,829 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 78 have died. The last reported death was on Nov. 27. Of the deaths locally, just over half, 53.8 percent, have been in those ages 80 and older.

Of the positive cases locally, the majority have been among those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.9 percent of all cases, followed by ages 30 to 39, making up 16 percent of cases. Those ages 80 and older have accounted for just 6.6 percent of all local cases.

Locally, 27,907 individuals have been tested for the virus since March. Howard County’s seven-day all tests positivity rate is 6.4 percent, and its seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 19.1 percent.

On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,713 new cases of the virus and 38 new deaths. Of those cases, 35 were in Howard County.

Now, 338,977 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 5,456 have died. Another 267 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive COVID-19 test on record.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

State hospitalizations are at an all-time high, with 3,401 people hospitalized with the virus as of Nov. 29, up from 3,392 the day prior.

Of the state’s 2,164 ICU beds, 44.7 percent were in use for COVID patients as of yesterday, and 24 percent were available. Of the state’s 2,802 ventilators, 13.9 percent were in use for COVID patients Monday, and 70.4 percent were available.

The state’s seven-day all tests positivity rate is 10.8 percent, and its seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 21.1 percent.

The state continues to update its color-coded metrics map on Wednesdays at noon, and counties in “orange” and “red” face restrictions. Howard County remains in “orange,” and social gatherings are limited to 50. Howard County also has its own ordinance, which caps capacity at 75 percent for businesses offering in-person services.

Visit kokomoperspective.com throughout the week for more update on COVID-19 in Howard County.