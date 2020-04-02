474 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 474 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today, bringing the number of cases to 3,039.
The number of deaths also has risen to 78, up from the 65 reported yesterday, including a second death in Howard County.
In addition, ISDH reported 24 positive cases in Howard County, though local officials stated that number is up to 29 now.
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 1,304 and 24, respectively. Lake County trails with 215 cases and six deaths.
Throughout the state, 16,285 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 14,375 that was reported Wednesday.
(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article stated there were 26 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County. That has been updated to 29.)