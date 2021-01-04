461 more cases of COVID, 9 more deaths since last Monday

Since last Monday, 461 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, while nine more have died.
Now, according to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health on Monday, 6,873 residents in total have tested positive for the virus, while 123 have died. The majority of positive cases are among ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.8 percent of positive cases, followed by ages 30 to 39 at 15.6 percent.
Of the deaths locally, the majority (55.3 percent) have been among those ages 80 and older. The youngest death was reported in someone between the ages of 30 and 39.
Statewide, 3,630 new cases of the virus were reported, along with 39 new deaths. Now, nearly 530,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, while more than 8,000 have died.
As of today's data, 26 percent of the state’s 2,137 ICU beds were available, while 30.4 percent were in use for COVID patients. Of the state’s 2,802 ventilators, 70.5 percent were available, while 11.5 percent were in use for COVID patients.
2,836 Hoosiers currently are hospitalized with the virus. In the spring, the most Hoosiers hospitalized at once for COVID-19 was 1,799.
According to data from NPR, 38 percent of beds at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo are in use for COVID patients, while 16 percent of beds at Community Howard Regional Health are in use for COVID patients. Of the adult inpatient beds, 71 percent are in use at Ascension, while 50 percent are in use at Community.
Ascension is seeing a daily average (based on a seven-day average) of 29 COVID patients a day, while Community is seeing 20.