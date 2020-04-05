The Indiana State Department of Health reported 458 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 4,411.
Howard County has 34 cases, according to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman. This is not reflected yet on the ISDH map, as it lags slightly.
Currently, 22,652 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, up from 19,800 yesterday, including 175 people in Howard County.
The number of deaths rose to 127, up from the 116 reported yesterday. Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 37.8 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 32.3 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (59.8 percent).
Those ages 50 to 59 account for 20 percent of the state's cases of COVID-19, followed by ages 60 to 69 at 17.4 percent and ages 40 to 49 at 16.9 percent. More females have tested positive than males (54.3 percent).
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 1,760 and 34, respectively. Lake County trails with 335 cases and eight deaths. Madison County has 86 cases and nine deaths.