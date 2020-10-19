44 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday

Forty-four more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, including 21 people today.

Now, 1,574 residents have tested positive, and 66 have died. The last reported death locally was on Oct. 5.

The majority of those testing positive locally are ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.5 percent of all cases. That's followed by ages 50 to 59 with 15 percent and ages 60 to 69 with 12.8 percent.

Howard County's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 3.6 percent, and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 6.8 percent. Both rates fall well below the state's rates, which are 6.5 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively.

Across the state, 1,589 new cases were reported today, along with 23 new deaths. Among those deaths were 11 cases that recently were verified as COVID deaths that occurred between Sept. 17 and Oct. 3.

In addition, the Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are and additional 233 Hoosiers who have died from the virus but had no positive test on record.

Currently, 17.2 percent of the state's ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, and 37.6 percent are available. Of the state's ventilators, 4.3 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 79.9 percent of ventilators are available.

Trend data

According to the Reggenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in two of five tracked categories: hospital admissions and deaths.

The state is trending downward for ICU admissions, and trend data for positive tests and emergency room visits was inconclusive.

Howard County is trending upward in just one category: positive tests. It's trending downward in emergency room visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths.

Eighty percent of Hoosiers who have contracted the virus have recovered.