42 residents test positive for COVID-19 since Friday

From Friday through Monday, 42 more Howard County residents tested positive for COVID-19, an average of 14 new cases per day.

Now, 1,231 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 62 have died from it. The majority of residents testing positive are those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.5 percent of all cases. That’s followed by ages 50 to 59 at 15.2 percent of cases.

Of those who have died locally from the virus, 59.7 percent have been age 80 or older. Less than two percent of local deaths have been in ages 40 to 49, the youngest to have died in Howard County from the virus.

In total, 15,148 residents have been tested for the virus, and the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals (those being tested for the first time) increased to 9 percent after lingering around 6 percent last week. That’s two percent higher than the state average of 7 percent.

State data

On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 755 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

Now, 106,540 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,215 have died. Another 224 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

The majority of those testing positive statewide also age ages 20 to 29, accounting for 20.5 percent of all cases. That’s followed by ages 40 to 49 at 15.1 percent.

Of the deaths statewide, the majority (51 percent) have been in those ages 80 and older.

Across the state, 1,738,305 tests have been administered, and 1,247,293 individuals have been tested.

Data trends

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, deaths are increasing in Indiana, though hospital admissions and positive tests are decreasing. Data trends for emergency room visits and ICU admissions was inconclusive.

In Howard County, emergency room visits are increasing based on rolling averages, though positive tests, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths were decreasing.

In Howard County, 246 people have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. 150 people have been hospitalized, and 103 have been admitted to an ICU. There have been 34 hospital deaths, according to the Regenstrief Institute.

The institute reported one additional local death on Sunday due to COVID-19.

Approximately 82.4 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.